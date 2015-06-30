Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 30 Blinkx Plc
* Effective 1 July 2015, Anthony Bettencourt will step down as chairman of Blinkx board of directors, in order to focus on executive responsibilities
* Bettencourt will remain on board as a non-executive director, serving on company's nomination and remuneration committees
* Raj Chellaraj, lead independent non-executive director will assume role of chairman of Blinkx board of directors
* In addition to his role as chairman of board, Chellaraj will serve on company's nomination and audit committees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order