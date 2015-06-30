Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 30 Atos
* Announces successful placement of its inaugural five-year 600 million euros ($671 million ) bonds issuance
* Bond issue has been significantly oversubscribed by a large and diversified european investor base, which allowed Atos to increase size of issue from 500 million euros to 600 million euros Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8946 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order