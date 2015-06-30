June 30 Cegid Group SA :

* Signs a partnership agreement with startup Novigotech

* Under partnership agreement, Cegid will acquire a stake in Novigotech's share capital as part of a capital increase and will finance Novigotech's innovation-related investments with a long-term view to acquiring all of Novigotech's shares Source text for Eikon:

