Reckitt Benckiser says reviewing food business
LONDON, April 3 British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser is weighing strategic options for its food business, it said on Monday it, following its agreement to buy Mead Johnson.
June 30 Colt Group SA :
* To accelerate improved performance, will focus on core network, voice and data centre services businesses and exit IT services
* Will continue to drive improvements in data centre services through better use of assets
* Do not believe IT business can compete and grow successfully with a level of risk that is acceptable
* Board has decided to exit IT services over next two to three years
* Expects to incur exceptional cash costs of 45 millon-55 million euros and non-cash impairment charge of about 90 million euros
* Also expected to take exceptional restructuring costs of about 25 million euros relating to core business
* Anticipate around 25 million of annual savings related to restructuring to be reflected in core business EBITDA partially in 2015 and fully in 2016
* Management is targeting group revenue from core business in a range of 1.50 billion-1.52 billion euros in 2015, and in a range of 1.50 billion-1.53 billion euros in 2016
* Trading performance of group in Q2 is in line with management expectations and interim results will be reported before end of July
* Has put initiatives in place to drive higher margin through its existing product portfolio
* Conducting a detailed review to identify optimal structure and positioning of data centre services business
* Management is targeting for group to deliver positive free cash flow for core business in a range of 70 million-80 million euros for full year 2015, improving to a range of 100 million-120 million euros in 2016
* Q2 will be last full quarter showing decline in carrier voice revenue from this decision Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
LONDON, April 3 Apple has given Imagination Tech notice that it will stop using its graphics technology in the iPhone and other products in up to two years' time, dealing a major blow to the British company.