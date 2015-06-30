BRIEF-I'rom Group unit signs license contract with Mayo Clinic on iPS cells
* Says its unit ID Pharma Co Ltd signs license contract with US-based hospital Mayo Clinic, regarding iPS cells related technology
June 30 Herantis Pharma Oyj :
* Finnish Funding Agency for Innovation, has granted a 2,903,000 euros ($3.20 million) loan to Herantis to support its clinical study of CDNF (Cerebral Dopamine Neurotrophic Factor) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease
* Herantis aims to start its clinical development program with regulatory submissions in Finland and Sweden by end of 2015
* Loan was granted conditionally subject to obtaining regulatory approval for clinical study
* SAID ON FRIDAY SOUTH WESTERN AMBULANCE SERVICE EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH ORTIVUS