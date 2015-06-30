June 30 Herantis Pharma Oyj :

* Finnish Funding Agency for Innovation, has granted a 2,903,000 euros ($3.20 million) loan to Herantis to support its clinical study of CDNF (Cerebral Dopamine Neurotrophic Factor) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease

* Herantis aims to start its clinical development program with regulatory submissions in Finland and Sweden by end of 2015

* Loan was granted conditionally subject to obtaining regulatory approval for clinical study

($1 = 0.8958 euros)