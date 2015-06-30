June 30 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd :

* Lock-up period has now expired and imithi made a proportionate "in specie" distribution to them of Aspen shares on June 29, 2015

* Various shareholders of Imithi were contractually committed to remain shareholders of Imithi until June 21, 2015

* Approximately 3.6 million aspen shares were disposed of by Imithi Investments