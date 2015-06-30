BRIEF-I'rom Group unit signs license contract with Mayo Clinic on iPS cells
* Says its unit ID Pharma Co Ltd signs license contract with US-based hospital Mayo Clinic, regarding iPS cells related technology
June 30 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd :
* Lock-up period has now expired and imithi made a proportionate "in specie" distribution to them of Aspen shares on June 29, 2015
* Various shareholders of Imithi were contractually committed to remain shareholders of Imithi until June 21, 2015
* Approximately 3.6 million aspen shares were disposed of by Imithi Investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Says its unit ID Pharma Co Ltd signs license contract with US-based hospital Mayo Clinic, regarding iPS cells related technology
* SAID ON FRIDAY SOUTH WESTERN AMBULANCE SERVICE EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH ORTIVUS