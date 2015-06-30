June 30 Capita Plc

* Is acquiring Vertex Mortgage Services Limited for 35 million pounds on a cash free, debt free basis, subject to approval by financial conduct authority

* Acquisition includes subsidiary companies: Vertex Financial Services Limited and MS Canada Limited and Jessop Fund Managers Limited

* Due to synergies and growth expectations, we would expect acquisition to achieve our target return on investment of 15 per cent in 2017