Reckitt Benckiser says reviewing food business
LONDON, April 3 British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser is weighing strategic options for its food business, it said on Monday it, following its agreement to buy Mead Johnson.
June 30 Capita Plc
* Is acquiring Vertex Mortgage Services Limited for 35 million pounds on a cash free, debt free basis, subject to approval by financial conduct authority
* Acquisition includes subsidiary companies: Vertex Financial Services Limited and MS Canada Limited and Jessop Fund Managers Limited
* Due to synergies and growth expectations, we would expect acquisition to achieve our target return on investment of 15 per cent in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 3 British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser is weighing strategic options for its food business, it said on Monday it, following its agreement to buy Mead Johnson.
LONDON, April 3 Apple has given Imagination Tech notice that it will stop using its graphics technology in the iPhone and other products in up to two years' time, dealing a major blow to the British company.