* Chambre de Commerce et d'Industrie (Chamber of Commerce and Industry) Marseille-Provence to secure access to its information with Wallix's solution AdminBastion

* Wallix solution to be used by CCI Marseille-Provence's users to log into SSO to authorized resources without knowledge of the password and perform their activities protected by traceability and recording sessions