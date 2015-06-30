June 30 Olmix SA :

* Melspring SAS and the Balusson family launch tender offer for Olmix shares

* Trading in Olmix shares suspended during offer

* Offer launched with price of 5.50 euros per share, to be open from July 1 to August 4

* If, following the offer, Melspring SAS and the Balusson family hold over 95 percent of the shares and voting rights, they intend to delist Olmix from Marche Libre