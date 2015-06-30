Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 30 Total Client Services Ltd
* Continues to pursue various internal and external opportunities and initiatives in line with restructuring and rebuilding phase
* Completion and release of 2014 annual report, have been delayed and are currently receiving urgent attention
* Opportunities include reduction of overhead and infrastructure costs, exit from non-profitable projects, pursuit of new lucrative contracts and increased sales of cameras and equipment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order