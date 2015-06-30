Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 30 Vitec Software Group publ AB :
* Has signed a 250 million Swedish crowns ($30.30 million) revolving credit facility for acquisitions
* Agreement has a term of four years and credit can be called up gradually
