UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 30 Fingerprint Cards AB
* Says today, Huawei announced its Android smartphone Honor 7, featuring FPC's touch fingerprint sensor FPC1025
* Says order value of this phone launch is included in FPC's communicated revenue guidance of approximately 2,200 million SEK for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.