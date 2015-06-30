June 30 Econocom Group SA :

* The "La Salle Lille" group of schools awarded Econocom a contract to equip nearly 1,000 pupils from its secondary schools with tablets

* Econocom handled distribution and services, maintenance, monitoring technical support and insurance for tablets, and used the "Apple Education Trainers" network to prepare and deliver a training programme for teachers Source text: bit.ly/1LFvsNp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)