June 30 FormPipe Software AB :

* Formpipe receives order from three Swedish municipalities worth 4 million Swedish crowns ($485,277.88)

* Of total order value, license revenues of 2.2 million crowns are recorded in Q2 of 2015, while associated revenue will be allocated throughout contract period

