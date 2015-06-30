Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 30 Heliospectra publ AB :
* Dixie Brands, Inc., Heliospectra & AmericanCannabis engage in three party cannabis cultivation alliance
* Says Dixie Brands new cultivation facility will feature energy efficient lighting technology from Heliospectra AB Source text: bit.ly/1GJUFi6
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order