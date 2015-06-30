BRIEF-National Bank of Kenya reports FY group profit before tax and exceptional items of 182.7 mln shillings
* FY group profit before tax and exceptional items of 182.7 million shillings versus loss of 1.64 billion shillings year ago
June 30 Stern Immobilien AG :
* Positive outlook for 2015
* FY 2014 consolidated net result of -2.6 million euros (-$2.91 million) versus 3.3 million euros year ago
* Sees significant improvement in 2015 result at group level Source text: bit.ly/1IpPUje Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY group profit before tax and exceptional items of 182.7 million shillings versus loss of 1.64 billion shillings year ago
* 333 apartments in leipzig for 665 euros / sqm purchased Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)