Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 30 Weedo Polska SA :
* Completes reverse merger transaction with Seamaster Aircraft
* Shareholders of Seamaster Aircraft acquired 2.5 million new series G shares at 2 zlotys per share in a private placement
* After registration of the company's capital increase series G shares will represent 50 percent stake in the company
* Acquires 100 percent of Seamaster Aircraft LLC for 9.5 million zlotys ($133,608)
* Following reverse merger, changes name to Seamaster Aircraft SA
* Seamaster Aircraft LLC is engaged in development of Light Sport Aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7423 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order