June 30 Weedo Polska SA :

* Completes reverse merger transaction with Seamaster Aircraft

* Shareholders of Seamaster Aircraft acquired 2.5 million new series G shares at 2 zlotys per share in a private placement

* After registration of the company's capital increase series G shares will represent 50 percent stake in the company

* Acquires 100 percent of Seamaster Aircraft LLC for 9.5 million zlotys ($133,608)

* Following reverse merger, changes name to Seamaster Aircraft SA

* Seamaster Aircraft LLC is engaged in development of Light Sport Aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7423 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)