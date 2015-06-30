June 30 Ica Gruppen :

* Ica real estate extends agreement with city of Stockholm to build store and housing in Arsta

* Depending on degree of development, transaction with city of stockholm is expected to give rise to a capital gain of approximately sek 350-450 million for ica real estate

* The capital gain will not impact earnings until the land exchange takes place, which is expected to be in 2019