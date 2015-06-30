June 30 Bastei Luebbe AG :

* FY 2014/15 group revenues rose by 2.5 pct to 110.2 million euros ($123.26 million) (previous year: 107.5 million euro)

* FY 2014/15 group EBITDA rose by 9.3 pct to 17.7 million euros (previous year: 16.2 million euros)

* FY 2014/15 shareholder profits for period rose from 8.6 million euros to 10.6 million euros

* Outlook: consistent expansion of digitalisation - 50 pct overall share of revenue from digital products forecast by 2018/19

* Is forecasting a growth of group revenues to almost 115 million euros for ongoing 2015/16 fiscal year