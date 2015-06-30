PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 31
March 31 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 30 Gulfsands Petroleum Plc
* Following update with regard to a proposed financing and assignment of $20 million facility agreement with Arawak Energy Bermuda Limited
* Continues to reduce cost exposure to its exploration assets via a farmout/divestment process and underlying general and administrative expenses
* Has undertaken to repay Arawak loan facility and requires additional funding to repay creditors and for working capital purposes
* Preparing to raise up to $22 million, majority of which will be via a placing to institutional investors with a smaller element being an open offer to all shareholders
* Arawak Energy Bermuda entered into an assignment agreement with Weighbridge Trust Limited which is acting as agent for Waterford Finance And Investment and Richard Griffiths
* Weighbridge will acquire Arawak loan facility for benefit of Waterford and Griffiths
* Remains intention of company to repay Arawak loan facility as soon as fundraising is completed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 31 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* No premium offered for non-voting shares (Adds CEO comments, advisor names)