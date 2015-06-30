June 30 Gulfsands Petroleum Plc

* Following update with regard to a proposed financing and assignment of $20 million facility agreement with Arawak Energy Bermuda Limited

* Continues to reduce cost exposure to its exploration assets via a farmout/divestment process and underlying general and administrative expenses

* Has undertaken to repay Arawak loan facility and requires additional funding to repay creditors and for working capital purposes

* Preparing to raise up to $22 million, majority of which will be via a placing to institutional investors with a smaller element being an open offer to all shareholders

* Arawak Energy Bermuda entered into an assignment agreement with Weighbridge Trust Limited which is acting as agent for Waterford Finance And Investment and Richard Griffiths

* Weighbridge will acquire Arawak loan facility for benefit of Waterford and Griffiths

* Weighbridge will acquire Arawak loan facility for benefit of Waterford and Griffiths

* Remains intention of company to repay Arawak loan facility as soon as fundraising is completed