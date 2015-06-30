June 30 Agrowill Group AB

* Says it is launching strategy for organic agricultural production under which all work on land controlled by company will follow principles of organic farming

* Says same principles will also apply to livestock enterprises of Agrowill

* Says after certification process is completed, Agrowill's first organic products will appear on market in 2017 Source text - bit.ly/1GJtWlO

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)