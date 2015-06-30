PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 30 Schneider Electric SE :
* Schneider Electric and Cisco partner to build resilient control system networks Source text: bit.ly/1T0fej3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 3 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, April 1 Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Google have joined bidding for Toshiba's NAND flash memory unit, vying with others for the Japanese firm's prized semiconductor operation, the Yomiuri Shimbun daily reported on Saturday.