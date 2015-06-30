June 30 Edcon Holdings Ltd :

* Announces exchange offer and consent solicitation for any and all of its outstanding 425,000,000 euro 133/8 pct senior notes due 2019

* Holders are invited to exchange each eur 1,000 of their notes for consideration set forth in either or a combination of following options

* Issuer expects to exchange all option a notes and option b notes for consideration described above in November 2015, based on its historical borrowing base

* Eur 400 of new super senior 8 pct PIK notes issued by Edcon Limited (which includes a eur 50 early consent payment)

* Eur 150 of new super senior 8 pct PIK notes issued by Edcon Ltd, eur 150 of new senior secured 9.75 pct/12.75 pct PIK-toggle notes issued by Edcon Ltd and warrants to purchase shares of issuer and one of its affiliates

* Offer has received support of holders of about 48.6 pct in aggregate principal amount of notes, and has minimum participation condition of 50 pct

* Exchange offer will expire at 11:59 pm, New York city time, on July 28, 2015, unless extended or terminated by issuer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: