UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 30 Besiktas :
* Reaches agreement with Shanghai Greenland Shensua FC for player Demba Ba transfer
* According to the agreement Shanghai Greenland Shensua FC will pay EUR 13 million ($14.52 million) cancellation fee to Besiktas
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8951 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.