June 30 GBS Software AG :

* For 2015, continues to see a positive trend with a conservative revenue growth of 3 pct and an operating result of 1 million euros

* FY 2014 revenue 13.17 million euros ($14.75 million) versus 12.11 million euros ($13.56 million) year ago

* FY 2014 net loss 910,000 euros versus profit of 693,000 euros last year Source text: bit.ly/1duliAo Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)