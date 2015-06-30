BRIEF-National Bank of Kenya reports FY group profit before tax and exceptional items of 182.7 mln shillings
* FY group profit before tax and exceptional items of 182.7 million shillings versus loss of 1.64 billion shillings year ago
June 30 Deutsche Grundstuecksauktionen AG :
* H1 property sales about 9 pct lower than last year
* In summer auctions a total 532 properties were auctioned for the equivalent of around 22.2 million euros ($25 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* 333 apartments in leipzig for 665 euros / sqm purchased Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)