June 30 1nkemia IUCT Group SA

* Says positive results on research and development project with 6 compounds of the rare disease: hypotonic muscular dystrophy

* Says results have been protected with the presentation of two international patents

* 1nkemia's unit IUCT SA has 38 pct in consortium responsible for this project

