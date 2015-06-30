BRIEF-Novo's once-weekly semaglutide shows consistent bloodglucose reductions
* Says once-weekly semaglutide demonstrated consistent bloodglucose reductions and weight loss regardless of background oral antidiabetic treatment
June 30 1nkemia IUCT Group SA :
* Says positive results on research and development project with 6 compounds of the rare disease: hypotonic muscular dystrophy
* Says results have been protected with the presentation of two international patents
* 1nkemia's unit IUCT SA has 38 pct in consortium responsible for this project
Sharp Packaging Services, a division of UDG Healthcare Plc, announces capacity expansion in US and UK