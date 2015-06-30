June 30 Ming Le Sports AG :

* Revocation of the admission of the shares to the prime standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

* Request to withdraw the listing of shares on the prime standard and a change to general standard at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

* Frankfurt stock exchange has informed that the withdrawal will be effective as of end of September 30, 2015

* Commencement of trading of the shares on the regulated market (general standard) will take place on October 1, 2015

* Change in trading segment serves to reduce the additional expenses connected with the listing in the prime standard