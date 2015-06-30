UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 30 Vedia SA :
* Raises stake in New Dragon Electronic Limited (NDEL) to 100 percent from 60 percent via purchase of 560,000 shares of NDEL for $42,000 and 2.5 million new company's shares worth 950,000 zlotys ($254,521)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7325 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.