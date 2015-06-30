BRIEF-National Bank of Kenya reports FY group profit before tax and exceptional items of 182.7 mln shillings
* FY group profit before tax and exceptional items of 182.7 million shillings versus loss of 1.64 billion shillings year ago
June 30 INVL Baltic Real Estate AB :
* Announces about drawn-up reorganization terms of PJSC Invaldos Nekilnojamojo Turto Fondas and PJSC INVL Baltic Real Estate
* Says name of reorganized company will be PJSC INVL Baltic Real Estate, fully paid authorized capital is 2 million euros ($2.24 million)
* Number of shares for reorganized company is 7,044,365, nominal value is 0.29 euro per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8941 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY group profit before tax and exceptional items of 182.7 million shillings versus loss of 1.64 billion shillings year ago
* 333 apartments in leipzig for 665 euros / sqm purchased Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)