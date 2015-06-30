June 30 INVL Baltic Real Estate AB :

* Announces about drawn-up reorganization terms of PJSC Invaldos Nekilnojamojo Turto Fondas and PJSC INVL Baltic Real Estate

* Says name of reorganized company will be PJSC INVL Baltic Real Estate, fully paid authorized capital is 2 million euros ($2.24 million)

* Number of shares for reorganized company is 7,044,365, nominal value is 0.29 euro per share

