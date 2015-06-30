BRIEF-National Bank of Kenya reports FY group profit before tax and exceptional items of 182.7 mln shillings
* FY group profit before tax and exceptional items of 182.7 million shillings versus loss of 1.64 billion shillings year ago
June 30 AD.Dragowski SA :
* Changes name to Platynowe Inwestycje SA
* 333 apartments in leipzig for 665 euros / sqm purchased