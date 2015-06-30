June 30 Zurich Insurance Company South Africa
Ltd :
* Majority shareholder, SA Firehouse Ltd, a wholly owned
subsidiary co of holding co Zurich Insurance Group Ltd, intends
to make an offer to all minority shareholders
* Intended offer at a price of R240 per share, to acquire
their shares by means of a scheme of arrangement
* Co received irrevocable undertakings from three
shareholders, representing over 75 pct of minority shareholders,
that they will support offer
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: