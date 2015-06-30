June 30 Metal Gayrimenkul AS :

* To buy total 60 shares in Karmen Yapi, 238,900 lira ($89,241) per share from company shareholders Metal Yapi and Omer Sacaklioglu

* To buy 6 percent of Karmen Yapi for 14.3 million lira

* Proposes 0.82 lira per share exit right to shareholders

