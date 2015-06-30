BRIEF-National Bank of Kenya reports FY group profit before tax and exceptional items of 182.7 mln shillings
* FY group profit before tax and exceptional items of 182.7 million shillings versus loss of 1.64 billion shillings year ago
June 30 Metal Gayrimenkul AS :
* To buy total 60 shares in Karmen Yapi, 238,900 lira ($89,241) per share from company shareholders Metal Yapi and Omer Sacaklioglu
* To buy 6 percent of Karmen Yapi for 14.3 million lira
* Proposes 0.82 lira per share exit right to shareholders
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6770 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY group profit before tax and exceptional items of 182.7 million shillings versus loss of 1.64 billion shillings year ago
* 333 apartments in leipzig for 665 euros / sqm purchased Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)