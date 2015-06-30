June 30 Warehouses Estates Belgium Sca

* Reports H1 distributable income of 5,370,502 euros ($5.99 million) down by 8.84 percent compared to a year ago

* H1 net income is 6.8 million euros versus 5.0 million euros a year ago

* Fair value of portfolio at March 31 was 196.4 million euros versus 192.7 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1GMteoP Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)