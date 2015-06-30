June 30 Kardan NV :

* Says the second phase of the sale by its indirectly held subsidiary Tahal Group Assets B.V. of the shares in the Chinese water infrastructure company Kardan Water International Group Ltd. in two phases (75 percent and 25 percent) to China Gezhouba Group Investment Holding Co. Ltd. has been postponed by three months until Sep. 30 Source text: bit.ly/1GMtjZG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)