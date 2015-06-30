BRIEF-National Bank of Kenya reports FY group profit before tax and exceptional items of 182.7 mln shillings
* FY group profit before tax and exceptional items of 182.7 million shillings versus loss of 1.64 billion shillings year ago
June 30 Kardan NV :
* Says the second phase of the sale by its indirectly held subsidiary Tahal Group Assets B.V. of the shares in the Chinese water infrastructure company Kardan Water International Group Ltd. in two phases (75 percent and 25 percent) to China Gezhouba Group Investment Holding Co. Ltd. has been postponed by three months until Sep. 30 Source text: bit.ly/1GMtjZG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY group profit before tax and exceptional items of 182.7 million shillings versus loss of 1.64 billion shillings year ago
* 333 apartments in leipzig for 665 euros / sqm purchased Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)