BRIEF-Novo's once-weekly semaglutide shows consistent bloodglucose reductions
* Says once-weekly semaglutide demonstrated consistent bloodglucose reductions and weight loss regardless of background oral antidiabetic treatment
June 30 Spineguard SA :
* Gets regulatory authorisation to sell Pediguard in China
* Sharp Packaging Services, a division of UDG Healthcare Plc, announces capacity expansion in US and UK