June 30 Alpha Asset Management Mfmc SA

* Says this applies for all shareholders who hold shares of the above mentioned ETF, after closing of athex on June 26, 2015

* Decided capital return with reinvestment into shares of Alpha Etf Ftse Athex Large Cap Equities Fund

* Says the total amount of the capital return is 0.34 million euros ($379,032.00), or 0.059 euros per share Source text: bit.ly/1FNS2v6

($1 = 0.8970 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)