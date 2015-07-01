Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 1 TeliaSonera AB
* TeliaSonera and Telenor announce first members of Joint Venture top management team
* Telia Says Hilde Tonne from Telenor group's executive management has been appointed as CEO for future joint venture in Denmark
* Says additionally, Telia Denmark's CEO Soren Abildgaard and CFO Dennis Kilian have been appointed as respectively Deputy CEO and CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order