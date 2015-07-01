July 1 Ion Beam Applications SA :

* Signs extension to collaboration agreement with Guangdong Hengju Medical Technologies Co. Limited. to add two treatment rooms

* Binding agreement for two additional gantry treatment rooms, equipped with the next generation Pencil Beam Scanning capability, is worth about 20 million euros ($22.3 million) to IBA