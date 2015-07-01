Investors add $5.6 bln to U.S.-based taxable-bond funds -Lipper
NEW YORK, March 30 Investors poured $5.6 billion into U.S.-based taxable-bond funds during the latest week, data from Lipper showed on Thursday.
July 1 Ion Beam Applications SA :
* Signs extension to collaboration agreement with Guangdong Hengju Medical Technologies Co. Limited. to add two treatment rooms
* Binding agreement for two additional gantry treatment rooms, equipped with the next generation Pencil Beam Scanning capability, is worth about 20 million euros ($22.3 million) to IBA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8978 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 30 Vice President Mike Pence took the rare step of breaking a tie in the U.S. Senate on Thursday, casting the deciding vote to roll back protections for reproductive health funds.