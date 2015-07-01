BRIEF-CubeSmart announces pricing of 4.375 pct senior unsecured notes due 2023 and 4 pct senior unsecured notes due 2025
July 1 Spectrum ASA and PGS :
* PGS have executed an MOU (memorandum of understanding) for a cooperation agreement with Spectrum and Schlumberger in Mexico.
* Surveys are supported by industry pre-funding
* 100,000 kilometers of modern, long-offset 2d data encompassing all major hydrocarbon provinces offshore Mexico
* Collaboration will acquire 80,000 - 100,000 kilometers of modern, long-offset 2d data encompassing all major hydrocarbon provinces offshore Mexico
* Previously announced PGS multiclient Mexico well tie program, which commenced on may 16, 2015, will be included in this collaboration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
