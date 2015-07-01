July 1 Speedy Hire Plc :
* Today issues a trading update following a slower than
expected start to current financial year ending March 31 2016
* Result for FY2016 will be materially below board's
expectations and reported result for FY2015
* Regarding sale of remaining oil & gas business in Middle
East, discussions with third party concerned have not reached
satisfactory conclusion and have been discontinued
* Continues to explore and evaluate options for this
business which, as previously advised, is operating at a break
even position
* Mark Rogerson has decided to step down as Chief Executive
Officer
* Jan Astrand, who was appointed Non-executive Chairman in
late-2014, has assumed role of Executive Chairman
* Russell Down, Group Finance Director, has been appointed
Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect and will also
retain finance role until a replacement is appointed
* Jan Astrand intends to revert to non-executive status at
time of announcement of HY2016 results in November
