July 1 Speedy Hire Plc :

* Today issues a trading update following a slower than expected start to current financial year ending March 31 2016

* Result for FY2016 will be materially below board's expectations and reported result for FY2015

* Regarding sale of remaining oil & gas business in Middle East, discussions with third party concerned have not reached satisfactory conclusion and have been discontinued

* Continues to explore and evaluate options for this business which, as previously advised, is operating at a break even position

* Mark Rogerson has decided to step down as Chief Executive Officer

* Jan Astrand, who was appointed Non-executive Chairman in late-2014, has assumed role of Executive Chairman

* Russell Down, Group Finance Director, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect and will also retain finance role until a replacement is appointed

* Jan Astrand intends to revert to non-executive status at time of announcement of HY2016 results in November