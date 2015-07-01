July 1 Costain Group Plc :
* By mutual agreement with JV partner, Santander, net assets
held by non-core Costain-Santander joint venture in Spain are to
be reorganised and split equally between parties
* Reorganisation is not expected to have any significant
impact on net assets or reported earnings of group
* Upon completion of reorganisation, Santander will own two
largest pieces of development land currently held by joint
venture
* Costain will own 100 pct of its share of assets
* Reorganisation includes set-off provisions such that net
consideration payable by each of Costain
* Group's non-core activities in Spain will comprise
operation of leisure-based assets with a reduced exposure to
land development
