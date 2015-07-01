July 1 Costain Group Plc :

* By mutual agreement with JV partner, Santander, net assets held by non-core Costain-Santander joint venture in Spain are to be reorganised and split equally between parties

* Reorganisation is not expected to have any significant impact on net assets or reported earnings of group

* Upon completion of reorganisation, Santander will own two largest pieces of development land currently held by joint venture

* Costain will own 100 pct of its share of assets

* Reorganisation includes set-off provisions such that net consideration payable by each of Costain

* Group's non-core activities in Spain will comprise operation of leisure-based assets with a reduced exposure to land development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)