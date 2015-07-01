Investors add $5.6 bln to U.S.-based taxable-bond funds -Lipper
NEW YORK, March 30 Investors poured $5.6 billion into U.S.-based taxable-bond funds during the latest week, data from Lipper showed on Thursday.
July 1 Diamyd Medical AB :
* Q3 net loss 7.3 million Swedish crowns ($879,600) versus loss 3.6 million crowns
* Q3 pretax loss 7.3 million crowns versus loss 3.6 million crowns year ago
* Q3 total operating income 207,000 crowns versus 45,000 crowns year ago
* End-Q3 liquid assets and short term investments 34 million crowns versus 39 million crowns year ago
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2989 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
