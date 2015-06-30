BRIEF-National Bank of Kenya reports FY group profit before tax and exceptional items of 182.7 mln shillings
* FY group profit before tax and exceptional items of 182.7 million shillings versus loss of 1.64 billion shillings year ago
June 30 Eurazeo
* Eurazeo's real estate management and investment division Eurazeo Patrimoine has announced its purchase of a 78 percent stake in CIFA
* Transaction represents an equity-financed investment of 26.5 million euros ($29.55 million) for Eurazeo, the remainder being funded under a property lease
* CIFA is ready-to-wear wholesale center in the Paris region Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1Iqi9hW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8968 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* 333 apartments in leipzig for 665 euros / sqm purchased Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)