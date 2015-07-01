Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 1 Linedata Services SA :
* AGM accepts the capital reduction of maximum nominal amount of 1.6 million euros ($1.78 million) by public tender offer of share repurchase on 1.6 million shares of 1 euro nominal value each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8990 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order