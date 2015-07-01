July 1 Apr Energy Plc :

* APR Energy is operating and meeting UTE's power needs under "tácita reconducción" - a tacit renewal that occurs when a deadline has elapsed and services continue to be provided and accepted

* APR Energy agrees to terms on 300MW Uruguay project award

* Is subject to standard government review

* Include an agreement for continued operation and support of 50MW of legacy gas turbines, which, as announced on November 11, 2014, are under option to purchase by customer from APR Energy

* Has reached agreement with Usinas Y Trasmisiones Eléctricas (UTE), Uruguayan state power company, for continuation of its 300MW power generation project through end of 2015

* Working through process for sale and transfer of these two turbines, targeted for late 2015