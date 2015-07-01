July 1 Apr Energy Plc :
* APR Energy is operating and meeting UTE's power needs
under "tácita reconducción" - a tacit renewal that occurs when a
deadline has elapsed and services continue to be provided and
accepted
* APR Energy agrees to terms on 300MW Uruguay project award
* Is subject to standard government review
* Include an agreement for continued operation and support
of 50MW of legacy gas turbines, which, as announced on November
11, 2014, are under option to purchase by customer from APR
Energy
* Has reached agreement with Usinas Y Trasmisiones
Eléctricas (UTE), Uruguayan state power company, for
continuation of its 300MW power generation project through end
of 2015
* Working through process for sale and transfer of these two
turbines, targeted for late 2015
