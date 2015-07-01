Investors add $5.6 bln to U.S.-based taxable-bond funds -Lipper
NEW YORK, March 30 Investors poured $5.6 billion into U.S.-based taxable-bond funds during the latest week, data from Lipper showed on Thursday.
July 1 Biotest AG :
* Biotest and CEVEC Pharmaceuticals enter into a license agreement regarding a cell line system for the production of tailor-made proteins Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 30 Vice President Mike Pence took the rare step of breaking a tie in the U.S. Senate on Thursday, casting the deciding vote to roll back protections for reproductive health funds.