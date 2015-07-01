July 1 Tethys Petroleum Ltd
* Tethys Petroleum Limited press release: strategic
collaboration with AGR Energy and $47.7 million financing
* Has signed an agreement for a $47.7 million private
placement of 318,003,951 new ordinary shares at a price of about
$0.19 per ordinary share with AGR Energy Holdings Limited
* Has entered convertible loan for up to $5 million with AGR
Energy's parent co, where Tethys can draw down advance on
placing proceeds before closing to support short-term liquidity
* Placing is subject to TSX approval, approval from
shareholders of Tethys and receipt of Kazakh regulatory
approvals and consents
* If this financing does not proceed, there can be no
assurance that management will be successful in securing
alternative funding
* Following placing, board will consist of nine individuals,
three of whom will be nominated by AGR energy
