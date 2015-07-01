July 1 Compagnia Della Ruota SpA :
* Board of directors agreed to buy 100 percent stake of Advance Corporate Finance Srl
* The acquisition will enable the company to enter the advisory sectors of M&A and company
listing
* Agrees on capital increase up to 157,765.56 euros ($175,514.19) by issuing 430,239
category A shares at the price of 1.1389 euros per share
* To assign for free 430,239 Compagnia della Ruota 2012-2017 warrants to A category shares
holders
* Agrees on further capital increase up to 159,680.12 euros by issuing 215,119 category B
shares at price of 0.0089 euro per share
* To assign for free 215,119 Compagnia della Ruota 2012-2017 warrants to B category shares
holders
($1 = 0.8989 euros)
