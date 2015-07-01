July 1 easyJet Plc :

* Supports airports commission's clear and unanimous recommendation

* Agrees expansion at Heathrow will provide greatest passenger and economic benefits, including lower fares by opening up airport to increased competition

* Would open base at Heathrow enabling easyJet to provide new routes and increase competition on dozens more UK and European routes

* Carolyn McCall, CEO of easyjet, today commented on recommendation by airports commission that expansion in south east of England should be at Heathrow airport Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)